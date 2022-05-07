Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City’s EPL title bid

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has drawn with Tottenham 1-1 and gone to the top of the English Premier League but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear. The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampens Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies. City is at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead. The point also hurts Tottenham’s attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.