France’s Macron to be inaugurated for second five-year term

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is being inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace. Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in an election runoff that saw him won over far-right rival Marine Le Pen. About 500 guests are expected at the ceremony on Saturday. The president of the Constitutional Council is to read out the results of the election. Macron will be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor before making a speech. He will then go to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listen to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event in line with tradition. Macron will also review the military.