Art exhibit celebrates Lincoln Memorial’s 100th anniversary

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — An art exhibit featuring multimedia works and artifacts inspired by the iconic seated Lincoln sculpture in Washington has opened at the Norman Rockwell Museum to commemorate the memorial’s 100th anniversary. The museum is located in Stockbridge, the same small Massachusetts town where Lincoln Memorial sculptor Daniel Chester French’s studio is located. The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated exhibit opened Saturday. More than 50 multimedia works, including original paintings, illustrations, photographs and artifacts inspired by the sculpture that was dedicated in May 1922 are on display.