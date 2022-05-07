Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities across the United States, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide. Hundreds gathered Saturday in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities, after a draft opinion leaked to the public suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion could change before the ruling is final in coming weeks. In Washington, abortion rights protesters stood outside the Supreme Court, holding signs that said abortion is a human right, while protesters against abortion demonstrated across the street.