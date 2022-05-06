Two people killed in aircraft crash north of San Francisco

MARIN HEADLANDS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Golden Gate NPS- Alerts said two people died following a small aircraft crash in the Marin Headlands.

At around 2:15 p.m., a crash site search on the backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road uncovered the deceased people, said GGNPS.

"There are no impacts to Marin Headland's visitor access or traffic at this time. Fog is completely obscuring the area, and the crash site is closed for the investigation," said GGNPS on social media. "The names of the two individuals are being withheld pending investigation & notification of family."

The names of the deceased will not be released until the family is notified.