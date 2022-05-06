Special middle school promotion for Salinas cancer patient

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Family, teachers and friends gathered at Washington Middle School Friday to honor a young woman continuing her education after a battle with cancer.

Destiny Dominguez is 13 and has a brain tumor. An MRI in December revealed cancer, and Destiny fought through 6 weeks of radiation treatment, and her family said she never complained about her situation once.

Guest speakers ranging from friends, staff and a musical performance from a local band Citywide made up the ceremony.

Staff went up and celebrated Destiny's heroic battle, which concluded with her receiving her promotion certificate.

"I don't think words can really describe what it means," said Destiny's brother Juan Miranda. "Our family's been sticking, the situation has made us a lot stronger, a lot closer."

The family set a gofundme to help with costs for Destiny's treatment, and you can donate here.