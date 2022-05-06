Shooting at Dutch care home kills 2, seriously wounds 2

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands say two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting near the city of Rotterdam. Friday’s shooting reportedly took place at a countryside care home and farm. Rotterdam police tweeted that “the suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized,” following Friday’s shooting on the outskirts of Alblasserdam. People were urged to stay away from the area. No further details about the incident were provided. Dutch media report that children, young adults and people with disabilities are at the care farm.