By Austin Mabeus, CNN

Dave Chappelle has a frightening encounter on stage, a toddler steals the show during a wedding, and a powerful tornado is captured on camera. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Scary moment during comedy show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a stand-up performance at a comedy festival in Los Angeles.

Not yet

A Shanghai care home resident was sent to the morgue in a body bag after being mistaken for dead. A bystander caught the moment where staff discovered the man was still alive. CNN’s Rosemary Church reports.

Underwater smackdown

Talk about a cage match! Watch lobster vs. octopus in a lobster trap. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Seizing the spotlight

Newlywed Kristie Mihelich says this moment with her 3-year-old son, captured on video by a guest at her wedding, is one of the highlights of motherhood.

Nature’s fury on display

A surveillance camera captured a tornado ripping trees out of the ground as it passed through Andover, Kansas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.