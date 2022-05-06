Murder indictment against man in dismembered body case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a freezer aboard an old bus parked beside a New Orleans home. District Attorney Jason Williams said Friday that 34-year-old Benjamin Beale was charged in the death of Julia Dardar. Beale faces several other charges, including obstruction of a homicide investigation and drug charges. Dardar’s body was discovered by police in January. She had been reported missing in December. Authorities said she had been beaten and strangled. An attorney for Beale said he would enter a plea of not guilty at an expected arraignment.