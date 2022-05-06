Male juvenile arrested with firearm in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile after a witness noticed them placing a firearm in the garbage near Cutino park.

When police arrived, the juvenile took the handgun from the trash can and put it in his waistband, and walked off, said police.

An officer caught the juvenile and found him with a loaded 9mm, Smith & Wesson handgun. The male was arrested and referred to the Seaside Youth Center program for intervention, according to Seaside Police.