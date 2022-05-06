Hobbs woman who fled in police car after shooting arrested

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A woman who reportedly stole a police vehicle after the man she was with engaged in a shootout with Hobbs police in February has been arrested. Police looking for 28-year-old Janessa Perez went to a Hobbs home Friday afternoon and saw her peeking out the back door. Officers surrounded the house and she surrendered. Officers have been looking for Perez since Feb. 23. That’s when a man in a vehicle police thought was stranded ran away and exchanged gunfire with officers. The man was killed and an officer was wounded. Perez escaped in a police vehicle, crashed it and had been on the run ever since.