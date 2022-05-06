France’s left agrees to largely campaign together vs. Macron

PARIS (AP) — Long-divided left-wing parties in France will march into forthcoming legislative elections largely together, after the Socialist Party voted to join a nascent coalition behind hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The Socialists voted late Thursday to join the Greens and the Communist Party in hooking their wagon to Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party. The coalition hopes to limit re-elected President Emmanuel Macron’s room for policy-making in his second term. The left-wing coalition of parties is agreeing not to field candidates against each other in the 577 legislative districts in June. It hopes to deprive the centrist Macron of the parliamentary majority he used in his first term to push through legislation.