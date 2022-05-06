Elderly man burned in Carmel Valley Village fire

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County Regional Firefighters said they responded to a structure fire at a commercial building at 3 El Caminito Road Thursday night.

At around 10:51 p.m., eight engines, including MCRF, Monterey City Firefighters and Cal Fire BEU, responded to the fire at Carmel Valley Village.

One elderly occupant was able to get out of the structure and was taken to a Bay Area hospital for inhalation and burn injuries. He is currently in serious but stable condition, according to MCRF.

Firefighters said the fire was contained in 30 minutes and didn't extend to other pieces of property.