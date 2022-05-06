Danish tourist killed in roadside bombing in northern Iraq

By SALAR SALIM

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish officials say a Danish national was killed by a roadside bomb while cycling in northern Iraq, blaming Turkish Kurdish insurgents for planting the device. Police in the Dohuk region said that Torbjorn Methmann died in an explosion on Thursday. He and his companion, William Karlsson, also a Danish national, were cycling in the semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdish region when Methmann’s bicycle struck the roadside bomb. The statement blamed the PKK, a militant group waging an insurgency against Turkey but offered no evidence to back that claim. Iraq is strewn with land mines and unexploded ordnance left over from years of conflict.