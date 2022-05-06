Both drivers cited in crash that hurt Vegas council member

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say both drivers were injured and both were cited following a two-vehicle crash this week, including a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer.

Councilwoman Michele Fiore failed to maintain a single travel lane before her silver 2020 BMW sedan collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, and the Chevrolet driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn in the 9:15 p.m. Monday crash in northwest Las Vegas, according to a police report made public Thursday.

The name of the Chevrolet driver was blacked out in the report.

Police said air bags deployed in both cars and the Chevrolet driver remained at the scene before going to a hospital. She was determined to be at primary fault for the crash.

Fiore was taken to a hospital where her campaign said she was treated overnight for a concussion, broken facial bones and bruises.

Police said Fiore denied changing lanes or being distracted before the crash.

Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018 and campaigned for Nevada governor before switching her run in March to the race for state treasurer.