Biden to announce another assistance package to Ukraine in coming days

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

President Joe Biden will announce another security assistance package to Ukraine in the coming days, two sources said, with its expected total to be more than $100 million.

Biden is set to speak with other G7 leaders virtually on Sunday ahead of expected “Victory Day” celebrations in Russia.

Reuters was first to report on the upcoming assistance package.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

