Asian Games in China postponed over spread of COVID-19

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

The Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 — less than three months after the country hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The World University Games, another major multi-sport event, could also be postponed. The Asian Games were to take place Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes — more than the summer Olympics. The World University Games are set for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.