Peru prosecutors to probe plagiarism claim against president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s prosecutor’s office has said it is investigating President Pedro Castillo and his wife for alleged plagiarism after a television station said an investigation showed the couple may have copied more than half the master’s thesis they co-authored. Pan-American television obtained the thesis and submitted it to the plagiarism detection service Turnitin. It said the couple appeared to have plagiarized 54% of it. The station also said that two of the three professionals who validated the thesis do not exist in the national identity registry. Castillo and his wife Lilia Paredes, both primary school teachers, used the thesis for a master’s degree in educational psychology. They have denied plagiarism.