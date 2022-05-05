NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary report says the teenage driver of a small car that collided with a large truck in Oklahoma had cannabis in her system, according to toxicology tests conducted after her death. The driver and five passengers all died in the collision. All six teens were students at Tishomingo High School in Oklahoma. A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the teen driver had been issued an intermediate driver’s license six months before the crash. Under that license, she was only legally permitted to have one passenger from outside her household unless someone who was at least 21 years old was in the car.