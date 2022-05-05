MLS hopes Sounders’ title leads to more regional success

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders’ title victory in the CONCACAF Champions League was a big deal for the club. It was also a big deal for MLS as it looks to raise its profile regionally and works to close the gap with its Mexican counterpart, LigaMX. Seattle beat Pumas to claim the title and earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup. MLS hopes Seattle’s success is a sign of things to come in 2023, when an expanded Leagues Cup featuring teams from MLS and LigaMX makes its debut.