LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils again, Hinch vs Houston, Ohtani a go

The Mets and Phillies renew hostilities in Philadelphia only four days after their previous matchup at Citi Field, which got a little testy at the end. One inning after Philadelphia reliever Cristopher Sánchez hit Francisco Lindor in the thigh with a 93 mph pitch Sunday night, New York right-hander Yoan López threw inside to Kyle Schwarber. Both benches were warned, and Schwarber eventually grounded out. López then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected. Also, Houston opens a four-game series at home against former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. And two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels at Fenway Park.