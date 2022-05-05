Journalist killed in northern Mexico, 9th so far this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist has been found dead in northern Mexico, the ninth media worker killed so far this year. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Thursday that the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found on a dirt road near the city of Culiacan. Ramírez Ramos was the ninth journalist killed this year in Mexico, making the country the most dangerous place in the world for the press outside war zones. Ramírez Ramos’ news website, “Fuentes Fidedignas,” or ‘Reliable Sources,’ said that he had been abducted near his house earlier. Press groups lamented the killing and called for a thorough investigation.