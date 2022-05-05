EU governments may be liable for harmful pollution levels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Individuals in the European Union may qualify for damages from governments if their health has been affected by excessive air pollution. A European Court of Justice adviser said Wednesday that “an infringement of the limit values for the protection of air quality under EU law may give rise to entitlement to compensation from the State.” The court looked at the matter after a Parisian plaintiff requested €21 million in damages from the French state, claiming that the growing air pollution in the French capital had damaged his health. He said the French state was liable for that harm because it did not ensure that EU limit values were respected.