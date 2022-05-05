Boeing expected to move headquarters from Chicago to DC area

By DAVID KOENIG and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

Boeing plans to move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly on Thursday. Boeing is a major defense contractor, so the reported move would put its executives close to customers in the Pentagon. It would also put them near the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates Boeing’s business of building passenger airplanes. Boeing moved to Chicago from Seattle more than 20 years ago. The news of Boeing’s planned move was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.