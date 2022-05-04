Ryman Auditorium celebrates 130 years

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The famous Ryman Auditorium is celebrating its 130th birthday on Wednesday.

Considered by many to be the stage where bluegrass music was born, the Ryman has long been a special place for both artists and fans.

It started as the Union Gospel Tabernacle in 1892, built by riverboat captain Thomas Ryman and evangelist Sam Jones. The first concert ever held at the Tabernacle was performed by the Theodore Thomas Orchestra on May 4, 1892, as a fundraiser to preserve Andrew Jackson’s home in Hermitage.

The Tabernacle was renamed as the Ryman Auditorium when Captain Ryman died in December of 1904.

Fast forward to present day, and the Ryman’s stage, now considered hallowed ground, has seen memorable performance from music’s biggest stars and has been visited by the country’s most influential people.

A complete timeline of the Ryman’s history can be found on their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.