Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma City

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A tornado is believed to have touched down outside Oklahoma City, causing what appears from televised reports to be minor damage and trapping some people briefly. Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage in the community of Seminole, but crews were able to get them out. Haley says he’s unaware of any injuries. KOCO showed video footage of damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation blown out.