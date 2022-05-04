Police working with FBI in woman’s 2019 vanishing

By Kelly Eckerman

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kansas (KMBC) — Prairie Village police are now working with the FBI on the mysterious disappearance of Angela Green.

The wife and mother has not been seen in three years.

Police said it’s an active investigation and unlike any they’ve handled before.

Green was 51 when she was reported missing by her daughter in 2020. But that was six months after Green actually disappeared. She was last seen June 19, 2019, at her home in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road.

Now, investigators have to piece together those months she was unaccounted for.

“I’ve been here over 20 years and I’ve never seen a case like this. Usually, within 24 to 36 hours a family member reports a family member missing and that’s not the case with this one,” police Capt. Ivan Washington said.

Green is considered missing and endangered. While police won’t say what evidence they have in her disappearance, investigators are again canvassing neighborhoods hoping someone remembers something that will help locate Green.

They’ve served multiple search warrants at the family’s various properties, digging up a backyard. They’ve used cadaver dogs. As far as any person of interest, investigators are not saying.

“What about the husband?” KMBC’s Kelly Eckerman asked.

“It’s an ongoing investigation so we can’t talk about that,” Washington said.

Police said they have received conflicting statements from family members. Right now, they are hoping someone has a tip that will break the case.

“It’s never on the back burner It’s always in the front of our minds and the investigations team is constantly trying to find tips and leads to bring us to a positive resolution,” Washington said.

