Police: Four known gang members arrested in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The South Monterey County Task Force assembled Wednesday and serviced search warrants on three residents and two businesses, resulting in the arrest of four known gang members, according to Soledad Police.

Angel "Spanky" Quinones, 30, and three juveniles, all of King City, were arrested for multiple weapons violations, as well as for the manufacturing of ghost guns, said Soledad Police.

Angel "Spanky" Quinones.

The Salinas Police Department SWAT Teams, as well as the King City Police Department, also helped in the searches.

Soledad Police added that the investigation is ongoing and more operations and arrests are expected.

Quinones was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail and the juveniles were taken to Monterey County Juvenile Hall.