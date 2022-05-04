Mexican president to talk development, migration on tour

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador begins a lightning tour Thursday to four Central American countries and Cuba in five days to discuss his approach to development and ways it might help alleviate the pressure to migrate. It will only be the third overseas trip in more than three years for a president fond of saying that the best foreign policy is good domestic policy. The tour is an opportunity for Mexico to reassert itself as a leader in Latin America and will be welcomed by some leaders under pressure from the U.S. government and others for their alleged anti-democratic tendencies.