Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing Houston boy

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson was sentenced Wednesday by state District Judge Denise Collins. On Tuesday, a jury found him guilty of murder in the death of Josue Flores. Before being sentenced, the 33-year-old Jackson read a lengthy statement to Collins in which he continued to maintain his innocence and question the validity of the DNA evidence that helped convict him. Authorities say the sixth grader was stabbed more than 20 times as he walked home from school in May 2016. Prosecutors had told jurors the boy’s DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket, directly tying him to Josue’s death.