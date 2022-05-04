Lily Weisenfeld is our April 2022 Student of the Month

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Congratulations to Lily Weisenfeld for being KION-TV's Student of the Month for April.

Miss Weisenfeld is currently a senior at Carmel High School where she has a weighted GPA of 4.7.

She is described by those who know her as an "amazing young woman" and one who "is active in her care for making the world a better place for everyone, and specifically for disadvantaged young women."

Lily is the Vice President of the school service club "This Club Saves Lives," which helps bring water to countries without access to clean water.

Her volunteer work doesn't end there; she also helps Poverty Campaigns that provide necessary supplies to disadvantaged women.

She has also participated in beach clean-ups and is actively involved with the environmental club.

Weisenfeld has been accepted to the University of California, Berkeley, and also applied to UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, Tufts, Cal Poly, the University of Oregon and the University of Michigan.

She is currently interning with an architecture firm that specializes in tiny homes. Here hopes are to get an architecture degree and use it to help find solutions to the housing crisis among the homeless and low-income communities.

