Extremist rebels launch deadly attack in northeast Nigeria

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Residents say Islamic extremists attacked a village in Borno state in northeast Nigeria, killing at least seven people. The attack took place when U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in the state to meet survivors of jihadi violence. Community leader Hassan Chibok said extremists attacked Kautukari village in the Chibok area, 115 kilometers (71 miles) away from Maiduguri, the state capital, and “took over the community.” The attack is the latest by extremists in Nigeria. For more than a decade Nigeria has battled an insurgency by the extremist rebels of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province. The U.N. says more than 35,000 people have died and millions have been displaced by the extremist violence.