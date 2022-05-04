EU proposes ban on Russian oil imports

By Mark Thompson, CNN Business

The European Union is proposing to ban oil imports from Russia and remove the country’s biggest bank from the SWIFT international payments network as part of a sixth round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new package of measures during a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“We now propose a ban on Russian oil,” she said. “Let’s be clear: it will not be easy. But we simply have to work on it. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, to maximize pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our own economies.”

