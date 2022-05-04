DHS disinformation board’s work, plans remain a mystery

By AMANDA SEITZ and NOMAAN MERCHANT

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board remains shrouded in secrecy a week after the Biden administration’s announcement of the new effort was met with widespread criticism. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to release any new details on how the board will work and what power it will have. Republican lawmakers have stepped up calls for the group to be disbanded and civil liberties advocates question whether the board will violate Americans’ free speech rights. The board’s bungled rollout could hurt existing efforts to identify and stop foreign disinformation campaigns from Russia, China and other adversaries, which have long been considered a national security threat by both Republican and Democratic administrations.