Colombia extradites feared head of Gulf Clan to US

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has extradited the alleged head of the feared Gulf Clan, to the United States where he faces indictments in three federal courts. Colombian President Iván Duque said Dairo Antonio Úsuga David is “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” referring to the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel. Úsuga David had been the country’s most wanted drug lord before his capture. The former rural warlord, who stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right, was transferred in handcuffs from a prison in Bogotá to a military transport air field.