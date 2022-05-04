Burundian peacekeepers in Somalia killed in jihadi attack

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The African Union says a number of Burundian peacekeepers were killed in Tuesday’s attack by Islamic extremist rebels who targeted a remote military base in Somalia. In a statement Wednesday the African Union condemned the attack and paid “tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia.” That statement did not say how many peacekeepers were killed. African Union authorities generally do not give casualty tolls when peacekeepers are killed in Somalia. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in El Baraf, a small town 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.