Attacks dominate Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary debate

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — What could be the final primary debate between Republicans running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat devolved into a string of attacks. The candidates stretched for any perceived advantage in a wide-open race. In many cases, candidates blew off questions during Wednesday night’s hour-long debate. Abortion made one question, despite it dominating headlines after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. The candidates applauded the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but didn’t respond directly to whether they support any exceptions for abortion. The primary is May 17.