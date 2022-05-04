$61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has approved a second round of refunds for customers of a utility that poured billions of dollars into two nuclear power plants that never produced a watt of power. About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina after the utility sold several properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit. About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia. Wednesday’s agreement will split the $61 million based on power use by customers during a decade of planning and construction for the nuclear station.