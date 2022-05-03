Steelers sign S Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract. Kazee spent the 2021 season in Dallas, making 52 tackles and finishing with two interceptions in 17 games, with 15 starts. The 28-year-old Kazee began his career in Atlanta, playing four seasons for the Falcons from 2017-20. He tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018. Kazee will get a chance to compete with Terrell Edmunds for playing time. The Steelers re-signed Edmunds — their first-round pick in 2017 — to a one-year deal last month.