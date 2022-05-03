Soledad Unified School District staff members being asked to return money

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several classified staff members from the Soledad Unified School District are being asked to return money they were paid, after an audit conducted in February 2021 according to a letter by the district and Monterey County Office of Education.

The letter, sent to KION, said "an overpayment was discovered during this audit. It is not easy to share this information with you but we are required to inform you and collect the amount that you received."

KION reached out to both Soledad Unified School District and Monterey County Office of Education and are working on a response.

