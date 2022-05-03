Roe ruling jolts Michigan, where abortion ban is on books

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — News that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is reverberating in political battleground Michigan. The state has a pre-Roe abortion ban that may take effect and is unlikely to be changed by the Republican-led Legislature. Attention quickly is turning to the courts, where Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood have filed lawsuits seeking to invalidate the 1931 law. The development also is putting a focus on the November election, when the governor and legislators are up for reelection and voters may decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.