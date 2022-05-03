Man charged in ISIS-inspired plot found mentally competent

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a Maryland man is mentally competent to stand trial on charges he planned an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C. Rondell Henry’s attorneys notified the court last Friday that he intends to pursue an insanity defense. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis agreed Tuesday to order a psychiatric examination of Henry to determine whether he was insane around the time of his alleged offenses. She also ruled Henry is mentally competent to stand trial, can understand the charges against him and is capable of assisting in his defense. Henry was charged in 2019 with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group.