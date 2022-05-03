German authorities probing man’s death during police check

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a 47-year-old man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim. The incident drew allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground. Gokay Akbulut, a federal lawmaker who represents Mannheim, called Tuesday for a thorough investigation of the case. Police in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said officers were alerted by a doctor at Mannheim’s Central Institute of Mental Health that a patient required help. Police said the man resisted officers, prompting them to use force, whereupon he collapsed and had to be resuscitated. The man later died in hospital.