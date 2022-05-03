EPA recommends against reissuing permit for PolyMet mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal regulators are recommending that the Army Corps of Engineers decline to reissue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Environmental Protection Agency says the project could raise levels of mercury and other pollutants downstream from the site in northeastern Minnesota. It’s just a recommendation, but Minnesota Public Radio reports it could deal a severe blow to the $1 billion mine if the Army Corps accepts the advice. The EPA announced its position at the start of a three-day hearing in Carlton. PolyMet says it’s confident the Corps will affirm the permit after it considers all the evidence.