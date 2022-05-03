Dominican diplomat apparently kidnapped in Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A diplomat from the Dominican Republic apparently has been kidnapped in neighboring Haiti. That’s prompting Dominican authorities to call for his safe release. The local newspaper El Dia reported Tuesday that the government also has beefed up its military presence on the border, though officials did not immediately have any comment on that. The Dominican government said in a weekend statement that embassy agriculture counselor Carlos Guillén Tatis apparently was kidnapped on Friday while travelling toward a border crossing. Dominican authorities said they’ve given Haitian police evidence from the diplomat’s mobile telephone that indicates he was kidnapped.