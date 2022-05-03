Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party’s presidential nominee to the city in 2024. The announcement Tuesday morning was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down. Lightfoot says, “Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth. She says Chicago is “an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest.” Pritzker says, “Illinois has led the way delivering for America’s working families,” including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care.