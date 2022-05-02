Man arrested after hitting three cars and police chase in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 2, 2022 at 3:44 p.m.-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man after he took them on a pursuit after hitting a car in the parking lot of Kmart on 1050 Davis Road and taking off.

Police said they saw the man drive off in a silver Saturn and pursued him until he damaged his front axel on North Sanborn and East Laurel.

He managed to hit two parked vehicles before damaging his axel and immobilizing his car. One person he hit sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The man tried to flee on foot but was detained and arrested.

He was found to be on parole and he was booked into Monterey County Jail.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said they are investigating a scene at North Sanborn and East Laurel after a vehicle pursuit.

Several Salinas Police vehicles are in the area including three VSTF cars and a K9 unit.

There are at least two vehicles involved in the crash according to our reporter on the scene.

There is currently major traffic in the area so avoid it if possible and one lane remains closed.

This story is ongoing.