Thiago the onfield brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Thiago Alcantara is establishing himself as a vital part of Liverpool’s bid for a historic quadruple and has helped the team transition from a team that embraced chaos to one that dominates through control. The Spaniard is in his second season at Anfield and his first was marred by a serious leg injury and then being forced to play a deeper role in midfield that limited his effectiveness. This season Thiago is playing forther forward and his touch and composure is really starting to shine through. He’ll look to guide the team to the Champions League final on Tuesday by getting past Villarreal in the semifinals.