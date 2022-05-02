Pajaro Valley High School founder honored with owl nest box

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monday morning a retired founder of Pajaro Valley High School was honored with a barn owl nest box.

Gary Martindale was also a science teacher and an environmental steward and a conservationist. Martindale was, "instrumental in implementing the high school’s ecological program and connecting the students with nature," said the Wildlife Emergency Services.

The nest box was donated a few years back by Wildlife Emergency Services and has been hosting owls, producing chicks and adding to the local barn owl population ever since.

The dedication was held on building E's rooftop at the school. It was held in conjunction with the banding of the young owls that are close to fledging age.