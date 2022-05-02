Minn. GOP candidate wants Democratic elections chief jailed

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A leading Republican running for Minnesota governor has suggested that the state’s Democratic secretary of state should go to prison, though he provided no legal basis for why. Scott Jensen is a doctor and former state senator known for his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine and the state’s response to the pandemic. Jensen attacked Secretary of State Steve Simon at a recent district GOP convention over how he’s run the state’s election system. He said Simon should see if he looks good in “in stripes.” Simon called it a “bizarre and irresponsible” attempt to use conspiracy theories to radicalize supporters. Courts have found that steps Simon took during the 2020 elections were legal.